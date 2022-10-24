Gwen Stefani Shares Photos from Day at the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8

Gwen Stefani shared some peeks into her family's fall fun on her Instagram Story Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 04:01 PM
Gwen Stefani Hits the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma and Apollo, Along with Her Brother's Family
Photo: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family.

The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze.

Stefani, 53, and her two boys joined her brother and former bandmate, Eric Stefani, and his family for the fun-filled day, which included some selfies of the "Don't Speak" singer and the whole group.

Zuma looks all grown up and is almost his mom's height in a sweet selfie they shared while walking the trail. In another video, Apollo peeked out occasionally from behind Stefani as she walked along the path.

Stefani shares Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, 16, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" data-inlink="true">Gwen Stefani</a> Hits the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma and Apollo, Along with Her Brother's Family
Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In July, the Bush frontman, 56, shared a sweet shot on Instagram surrounded by all four of his kids: his three sons with Stefani, plus daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from a previous relationship.

Rossdale's kids posed beside him at a patio table as they snapped the family photo from his Los Angeles home.

"Welcome to my world. the best few weeks at home with my better versions of me," he captioned the photo. "Oh the joy they bring. and yes there's chewy bottom left. and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" data-inlink="true">Gwen Stefani</a> Hits the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma and Apollo, Along with Her Brother's Family
Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In March, Stefani's husband Blake Shelton opened up about his life as a stepdad to the singer's three sons and why he was "all about signing up" for the rewarding role.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said, alluding to her concern about whether he would want her sons in his life.

However, Shelton said he didn't think twice about making a commitment to the boys — and he did so because he had such a fine example in his own father, who married his mother when she already had a baby, his brother, Richie.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" data-inlink="true">Gwen Stefani</a> Celebrates <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a> on Father's Day — and His Birthday!: 'Love You So Much'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_xeylPlgH/.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with her sons Kingston and Zuma. Gwen Stefani/Instagram

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," said Shelton, who lost his brother, age 24 at the time, in a car accident in 1990.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," Shelton continued. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

Related Articles
Gavin Rossdale and his family
Gavin Rossdale Shares Photo at Home with All 4 of His Kids: 'My Better Versions of Me'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma with Throwback Pics on His 14th Birthday: 'We Love U'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday with Fun-Filled Pics: 'We Love U'
Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with Cake on Stage for His Birthday
Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with a Birthday Cake – and Serenade! – on Stage 
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️ 5h
Model Daisy Lowe Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan Saul: 'I Am Officially Your Fiancée'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day — and His Birthday!: 'Love You So Much'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_xeylPlgH/.
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day and His Birthday: 'We All Love You'
Gwen Stefani shares family pic with blake in honor of son zuma’s 13th bday
Blake Shelton on How His Dad Set an 'Example' for Him as Stepfather to Gwen Stefani's Three Sons
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Wears Pink Bunny Suit to Celebrate Easter with Gwen Stefani: 'The Easter Blakey'
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Blake Shelton's Sweetest Stepdad Moments with Gwen Stefani's Sons
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale wish Apollo a happy birthday
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Apollo's 8th Birthday with Early Festivities — See the Photos!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
gavin rossdale and sons
Gavin Rossdale Celebrates the New Year with Rare Photo of His Sons: 'With Love from Mine to Yours'
daisy rossdale birthday
Gavin Rossdale Shares Sweet Photo with All 4 of His Kids in Honor of Daughter Daisy Lowe's Birthday
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Absolute Cutest Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate 'First Married' Thanksgiving in Oklahoma: 'New Life There'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage Plans: 'Neither Want a Big Wedding,' Says Source
Gwen Stefani/Instagram
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate First Christmas Married with a Successful Timpano Pasta Dome