Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family.

The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze.

Stefani, 53, and her two boys joined her brother and former bandmate, Eric Stefani, and his family for the fun-filled day, which included some selfies of the "Don't Speak" singer and the whole group.

Zuma looks all grown up and is almost his mom's height in a sweet selfie they shared while walking the trail. In another video, Apollo peeked out occasionally from behind Stefani as she walked along the path.

Stefani shares Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, 16, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

In July, the Bush frontman, 56, shared a sweet shot on Instagram surrounded by all four of his kids: his three sons with Stefani, plus daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from a previous relationship.

Rossdale's kids posed beside him at a patio table as they snapped the family photo from his Los Angeles home.

"Welcome to my world. the best few weeks at home with my better versions of me," he captioned the photo. "Oh the joy they bring. and yes there's chewy bottom left. and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

In March, Stefani's husband Blake Shelton opened up about his life as a stepdad to the singer's three sons and why he was "all about signing up" for the rewarding role.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said, alluding to her concern about whether he would want her sons in his life.

However, Shelton said he didn't think twice about making a commitment to the boys — and he did so because he had such a fine example in his own father, who married his mother when she already had a baby, his brother, Richie.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," said Shelton, who lost his brother, age 24 at the time, in a car accident in 1990.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," Shelton continued. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."