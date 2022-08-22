Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday with Fun-Filled Pics: 'We Love U'

Zuma Rossdale's father, musician Gavin Rossdale, also shared a sweet tribute to the teen on Instagram over the weekend

By
Published on August 22, 2022 10:09 AM
Photo: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Happy birthday, Zuma Rossdale!

Gwen Stefani celebrated her middle child's 14th birthday over the weekend, sharing a sweet Instagram post featuring a throwback shot of her teen alongside some more current pics.

In one image, an infant Zuma can be seen looking up at the camera with wide eyes, while another shot shows him posing beside his famous mom. The final photo in the carousel shows a delicious-looking cake filled will all manner of tasty treats.

In the comments section of her post, Stefani, 52, received love from various fans wishing her son well on his special day.

"Happy Birthday to your cutest 'mini me' 😍❤️," one fan wrote, as another added, "He is so adorable! Happy bday Zuma!!!❤️."

Zuma is one of three children that Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The pair is also mom and dad to sons Apollo, 8, and Kingston, 16.

Gavin, 56, paid tribute to his son on his birthday over the weekend too, penning a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA - My sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you," he began, alongside a shot of his son. "A magical boy indeed. Layers on layers."

"So happy you're mine. You've even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. And you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph," Gavin continued. "You're amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard because that's how we roll.❤️."

In the comments section of his post, the musician's daughter, Daisy Lowe — who Gavin is dad to through a previous relationship — wrote: "All the love for magic Zooms ❤️❤️❤️."

