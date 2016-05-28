The Voice coach took her oldest son on a few adventures throughout the weekend to celebrate the milestone

Gwen Stefanidefinitely just won a bunch of “cool mom” points.

The Voice coach celebrated eldest son Kingston‘s 10th birthday on Thursday with several days of exciting adventures, all of which she took care to document on Snapchat.

On Friday, Stefani celebrated her little man’s major milestone with a trip into the great outdoors to go fishing and take a ride in a dune buggy.

Later that day, Stefani and Kingston were joined by Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton for a helicopter ride. In Stefani’s selfies with Kingston, they both wear headsets and baseball caps and look excited for the ride.

She also posted a pic with Shelton, writing “Showtime” across the sweet selfie.

Stefani, 46, is also mom to sons Zuma, 7 1/2, and Apollo, 2, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale’s divorce was officially settled on April 8.