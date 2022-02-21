Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Apollo's 8th Birthday with Early Festivities — See the Photos!

Gwen Stefani is showing off her celebrations for son Apollo Bowie Flynn ahead of his 8th birthday.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of a birthday party that was held in honor of her youngest son.

In one photograph shared on her Story, the "Hollaback Girl" singer looks adoringly at her son, while he smiles for the camera situated before him.

A blue and yellow sticker reading "Birthday Boy" was also featured along with the photo.

In another snap, Apollo is seen with a blindfold over his face as he attempts to whack a piñata with a colorful stick.

One more photo shows the little guy hanging out with friends at his festivities while proud mom Stefani points to him from afar.

Some other shots shared by Stefani included an image of a gold bracelet with Apollo's name on her wrist, alongside additional bands with her other sons' names.

Stefani also shared a pic of a delicious-looking treat from Apollo's party — a two-tier cake decorated with an Arizona Cardinals theme.

Stefani also showed off her attire for the event, which appears to be a shirt that reads "World's Greatest Family" with an image of her family drawn by one of her children.

The image seemingly features Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, with whom she tied the knot in 2021.

Last year, Stefani and ex-husband Rossdale shared a pair of loving tributes in honor of their son's then-7th birthday.

At the time, the pop musician wrote, "Happy b day bday boy!!! #apollo ❤️🎂🎉🎁," alongside a cute mother-son selfie. Over on his own Instagram page, the Bush frontman shared several throwback snaps with his youngest child, ending on a sweet selfie.

Last month, Rossdale spent quality family time with all four of his kids while celebrating daughter Daisy's 33rd birthday.

"happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day," Rossdale wrote alongside a post on Instagram that showed him with his brood.