Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed an exciting outing this weekend with their boys.

On Sunday, the "Rich Girl" singer, 53, and her country artist husband, 46, took Stefani's sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, to NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Stefani, Shelton and the boys were photographed alongside NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson at the event, where Johnson and wife Chandra Janway hosted friends to watch in the Legacy Motor Club suite.

For the outing, Apollo and Zuma both wore denim jackets with their names stitched on the front. The kids posed with Stefani, Shelton and Johnson for a photo, with Apollo holding a miniature signed racing helmet.

Johnson, who retired from NASCAR after the 2020 season, had an illustrious run in the sport since his 2001 debut and has won seven titles in NASCAR's top division, the stock-car racing company said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shelton and Stefani with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Gwen Stefani instagram

In addition to winning the Daytona 500 twice, in 2006 and 2013, Johnson has also won both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Brickyard 400 four times each. The racer's first five championships were won consecutively from 2006 to 2010, breaking the record of consecutive wins previously held by Cale Yarborough.

In December, Shelton opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a stepdad to wife Stefani's three sons. Along with Zuma and Apollo, Stefani shares son Kingston, 16, with ex Gavin Rossdale.

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton told PEOPLE exclusively of helping raise Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," continued the singer.

After 23 seasons, Shelton will be leaving The Voice next year — a decision he said largely stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his stepsons as they grow up.

"You don't know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids," he said.