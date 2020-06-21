Gwen Stefani Wishes Blake Shelton a Happy Father's Day: 'Thank You for Helping Me Raise These Boys!'

Gwen Stefani is thanking her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, on Father’s Day for helping her raise her three sons.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” the singer, 50, wrote on Instagram. “Thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou!”

Along with the sweet message, Stefani shared a collection of photos featuring Shelton, 44, with her boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11½, and Apollo, 6, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

On Sunday, Rossdale shared a message he received from son Kingston, who wrote, "Happy father's Day dad thanks for everything @gavinrossdale."

In addition to celebrating Father’s Day, Stefani threw a Hawaiian-themed party for Shelton’s 44th birthday, complete with decorations, Hawaiian shirts and a custom cake featuring figurines of the couple sitting on a red tractor.

The mom of three documented the party on her Instagram Story Sunday and showed snapshots from the celebration, including photos of her youngest son Apollo.

Earlier this week, Stefani marked Shelton’s birthday with a selfie of the couple on Instagram. "Happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#luckyme." In the picture, the “Sweet Escape” singer planted a kiss on Shelton's cheek.

Stefani and Shelton, who are both coaches on The Voice, have been together for nearly five years following Stefani’s split from Rossdale. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been social distancing at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma with her three boys.