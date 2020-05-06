Guns N' Roses to Release Children's Picture Book Titled (What Else?) Sweet Child O' Mine

In a release, James Patterson says he's "thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their fanned hit song to life on the page"

Guns N' Roses just inspired a whole new audience: kids!

PEOPLE has am exclusive first look at the cover of Sweet Child O'Mine, an upcoming picture book the band created in collaboration with James Patterson that takes the lyrics of Guns N' Roses' song of the same name and spins it into a story perfect for the littlest fans.

"As a longtime fan of Guns N' Roses, I'm thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their fanned hit song to life on the page," Patterson, 73, says in a release.

"Sweet Child O'Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to," he adds of the book, which the release says "celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways."

Image zoom Sweet Child O' Mine cover Jennifer Zivoin

The sweet cover illustration sees a man with a guitar slung over his back, holding hands with a little girl as they walk through a colorful field of flowers.

Illustrated by Jennifer Zivion, the book "was inspired by the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose, two young girls who have grown up touring with the band," the release reveals.

Natalia and Maya are cousins — one the daughter of Guns N' Roses manager Fernando Lebeis and one his sister's. Lebeis says in the release, "My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters — Maya and Natalia Rose — grow up while touring with the guys (the band)."

Image zoom Guns N' Roses in 2016

"We ourselves have been part of the 'Guns family' for over 30 years ... being able to bring this into a children's print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives ... " he adds.

Guns N' Roses, who formed in 1985, is currently still touring the world. They are next scheduled to play on Nov. 8, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Their last album, Chinese Democracy, was released in 2008.

Sweet Child O'Mine debuts at major retailers on Sept. in hardcover and e-book formats.