Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Their Second Baby and Reveal Name Inspired by Her Brother

Gucci Mane is in bliss after he and wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their second baby together.

On Thursday, the "King Snipe" rapper, 42, announced the arrival of their newborn in a sweet Instagram post.

"Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy," he wrote, adding details about the infant including her name and birthday "2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑"

Their new little one's name follows an icy theme for the couple as their son, whom they welcomed in December 2020, is called Ice.

Alongside the caption, Gucci added a photo of him and Keyshia, 38, sharing a kiss while the new mom of two held their sleeping bundle of joy.

In a second snap, the pair swoon over baby Iceland as they look down at her and smile.

Keyshia also proudly shared the photo on her own Instagram and announced to the world in the caption, "Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA'OIR DAVIS💞2/8/23"

The entrepreneur first revealed she was pregnant in September.

In a video posted on Instagram, she showed the moment she gave Gucci her positive pregnancy test as he beamed with a huge grin.

She included footage of her getting an ultrasound as well as the baby bouncing around in her belly.

Keyshia wrote, "Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With" 🤍 🤰 🤍 @laflare1017 @icedavis1017"

Gucci Mane is already a father to son Keitheon Davis, whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans. Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Davis, and Keyshia previously tied the knot in a lavish Miami ceremony in October 2017.

The star-studded event — attended by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko — cost a staggering $1.7 million.

Days after their wedding, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Keyshia discussed the couples' children, explaining why she doesn't post photos of them on social media.

"Gucci and I both have children," she said. "It's a situation where I'm proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don't need the kids in the limelight. I don't want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children."