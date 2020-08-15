Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Expecting Their First Child: 'Life Is Great'

Gucci Mane is going to be a dad again!

The rapper, 40, and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir, 35, announced Friday that they are expecting their first child together.

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶,” Gucci wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ka’oir showing off her baby bump in black lingerie.

Ka’oir also shared a photo in the same outfit, writing, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽.”

Gucci (né Radric Davis) currently shares 12-year-old son Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans, while Ka’oir also has three children from a previous relationship.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ka’oir discussed the couples’ children, explaining why she doesn’t post photos of them on social media.

“Gucci and I both have children,” she said. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

Gucci and Ka’oir tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Miami in October 2017. The star-studded event — attended by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko — cost a staggering $1.7 million.

Last year, Gucci opened about the harrowing trials he put Ka'oir through during his time in jail as a result of his drug use and praised his wife for staying by his side.

The hitmaker posted a meme to Instagram featuring a photo from his wedding to the beauty mogul with the words, “Everyone want this, but what y’all forget was she was with wild Gucci, cheating Gucci, in jail Gucci, publicity with other women Gucci. This is Gucci after therapy/rehabilitation. This is a street man groomed in his 30’s after he’s been at his lowest point. Point is, this is a rider who knew what she signed up for! You bitches is with the next n— after couples fight …”

In the caption of the photo he wrote, “I love my wife she stayed down!” And in the comments section, Ka’oir replied, “Awwwwww LOVE u more my baby! There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t do for you Papi.”

Some commenters reacted negatively to the post, sharing that it glorified “struggle love,” but Ka’oir has been open about her reasons for standing by Gucci.