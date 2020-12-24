"My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy," the rapper announced Wednesday

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Welcome First Child Together: 'He's Here!'

Gucci Mane is a proud papa once again!

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated artist, 40, and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, 35, welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Ice Davis.

"My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis ❤️🏹🥶 He’s here!!!!!!!" Gucci announced on Instagram alongside a photograph from the model's blue-themed pregnancy photoshoot.

Keyshia also shared an image from the same shoot with the caption "He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS🧊 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord," she began. "OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶."

Less than one week ahead of Ice's arrival, Gucci Mane captioned a sonogram with a hint at Ice's name, "Wow my son bout to look just like me 🥶."

Gucci Mane is already a father to son Keitheon Davis, 12, whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans. Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Davis, previously announced in August that he and his wife were expecting their first child together. Gucci also shares son Keitheon with ex Sheena Evans, while Keyshia has three children from a previous relationship.

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶,” the happy father wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of Keyshia showing off her baby bump in black lingerie. Ka'oir also shared a photo in the same outfit, writing, "I ain't athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽."

Gucci and Keyshia previously tied the knot in a lavish Miami ceremony in October 2017.

Days after their wedding, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Keyshia discussed the couples' children, explaining why she doesn't post photos of them on social media.