The rapper also shares son Keitheon with ex Sheena Evans, while Ka'oir also has three children from a previous relationship

Gucci Mane Reveals the Sex of His Child with Wife Keyshia Ka'oir: 'We Got a Baby Boy on the Way'

Gucci Mane's family is expanding with another boy!

On Sunday, the 40-year-old rapper revealed that he and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, are expecting a baby boy — their first child together.

"We got a baby boy on the way," the "I Get the Bag" rapper posted on Twitter alongside a photo of him and Ka'oir, 35, at their sparkling blue-themed gender reveal party, which featured crystal decor and blue and white confections such as cakes and cupcakes.

Ka'oir similarly shared a series of shots on her Instagram account, where she wrote, "It’s a Boy💎 #LilGuwop" alongside her photo.

In the photographs, Ka'oir stuns in a long feathery light blue dress as her rapper beau poses beside her in a powder blue jacket with matching pants and shoes.

Fans of the native Alabama musician also flooded the artist's comments section with positive messages, as they congratulated him on the new addition to his family.

"Congratulations. May you raise a king," one user wrote as another added, "Seeing Gucci Mane healthy and happy is one of the best joys in life."

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Davis, previously announced in August that he and his wife were expecting their first child together. Gucci also shares son Keitheon with ex Sheena Evans, while Ka'oir has three children from a previous relationship.

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶,” the happy father wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of Ka'oir showing off her baby bump in black lingerie. Ka'oir also shared a photo in the same outfit, writing, "I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽."

Gucci and Ka’oir previously tied the knot in a lavish Miami ceremony in October 2017.

Days after their wedding, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ka’oir discussed the couples' children, explaining why she doesn’t post photos of them on social media.