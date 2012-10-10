Bree Turner Welcomes Son Dean

The Grimm actress, 35, and husband Justin Saliman welcomed their second child, son Dean Turner Saliman, on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

Image zoom

Byron Purvis/Sipa

It’s a boy for Bree Turner!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Grimm actress, 35, and husband Justin Saliman welcomed their second child, son Dean Turner Saliman, on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

Baby Dean, who weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz. when he was born at Cedars-Sinai hospital last month, joins big sister Stella Jean, 2.

“Dean has brought to our family a deep well of love and tenderness. We already can’t imagine our life without him,” Turner tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Turner, who plays Rosalee on the NBC drama, wed Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, in 2008.