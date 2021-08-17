Grimes Shares Rare Video of 15-Month-Old Son X Æ A-Xii During TikTok Montage of Italy Vacation

Grimes is enjoying art and time with her baby boy.

The "We Appreciate Power" singer, 33, posted a TikTok Monday to tease a new song "Shinigami Eyes" by setting a video montage of a recent Italy trip to the tune.

In the footage, Grimes explores art museums, and in one brief moment, she shows 15-month-old son X Æ A-Xii, whom she shares with Elon Musk, walking in a blue and red outfit while holding a cup.

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy," Grimes captioned the upload.

Grimes (born Claire Boucher) welcomed X with Musk, 50, on May 4, 2020. The couple initially named their child X Æ A-12, but later slightly altered it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate.

In July 2020, Musk opened up about his father-son relationship with X in an interview with The New York Times, revealing that Grimes has taken more of the lead on parenting their child so far.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," the Tesla CEO said at the time. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he continued of the singer, whom he called "pretty special" and "one of the most unusual people I've ever met."

"When the kid gets older," he added, "there will be more of a role for me."

Grimes told The Times in October that her child is "into radical art."