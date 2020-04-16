Grimes Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Calls Herself a 'Chubby Fairy'

Grimes is showing off her baby bump as she prepares to have her first child with her boyfriend of two years, Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, the singer, 32, posted a photo of herself looking down at her growing bump, with the caption, “Chubby fairy.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, first revealed her pregnancy in a mysterious Instagram post in January.

The expectant mom shared a topless photo of herself on the social media platform, in which she appeared to have a baby bump. Later, she replaced the picture with a more censored version.

Though the post had no caption, the photo showed an image of a baby superimposed on her stomach, sparking fan discussion on whether she’s pregnant with her first child. Grimes seemed to confirm this in the comments section at the time.

When a fan remarked how “great” Grimes looked and applauded her for not censoring her nipples in the original image, the performer responded, “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is much less feral without the nipples.”

She then went on to discuss her pregnancy, saying, “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

RELATED: Grimes Goes Barefaced and Shares Battle with ‘Pregnancy Skin’ in New Makeup Video for Vogue

Several weeks later, the musician opened up about her pregnancy, asking her followers how they “cope with working and having a baby,” in the caption of an Instagram selfie, adding, “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.”

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty

“Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz,” Grimes continued. “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into.”

In March, the first-time mom-to-be officially confirmed that Musk, 48, is the father of the baby. The child will join the Tesla CEO’s five sons from a previous marriage: a set of twins and a set of triplets. (His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.)

RELATED: Singer Grimes Says She Loves Elon Musk: He’s a ‘Super-Interesting’ Person

“I do actually just really love my boyfriend,” Grimes told Rolling Stone of Musk in a March interview, explaining how she welcomed the idea of getting pregnant, “So I was like, ‘You know, sure.’”

RELATED: Grimes Shares Photo of Bare Bump After Announcing She’s ‘Knocked Up’

She also discussed the “tragedy” of getting pregnant, a topic she explores in her song “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth.”

“It’s about getting pregnant,” Grimes said of the song. “The sort of tragedy of agreeing to it, even though it’s this great thing.”

“For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it,” she continued. “It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of unprotected sex.”