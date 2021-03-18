Grimes Shares Adorable Video of 10-Month-Old Son X AE A-Xii Playing on a Synthesizer: 'You're So Smart'
Grimes shares son X AE A-Xii with boyfriend Elon Musk
On Wednesday, Grimes (born Claire Boucher) shared an adorable video of their 10-month-old son X AE A-Xii playing with a portable synthesizer on her Instagram Stories.
"Omg this solo," the singer, 33, wrote in the caption, alongside an emoji of a white heart.
In the video, her son — affectionally nicknamed "X" for short — can be seen playing with the buttons and knobs on the sound machine.
"Did you make a loop?" the mom of one asks after the infant manages to make a repeating tone in the synthesizer.
When her child laughs, Grimes coos, "You're so smart!"
Grimes welcomed X with Musk, 49, on May 4, 2020. The couple — who made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018 — initially named their child X Æ A-12, but later slightly altered it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate.
Last fall, Grimes revealed that their son already has a passion for "radical art."
"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she said during an interview with The New York Times.
"He's into radical art," Grimes continued. "Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is a huge fan of the arts as well, especially music. Recently, his electric car company filed new paperwork to officially name him the "Technoking of Tesla."
The filing also stated Musk will keep his position as CEO, while chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn will add "Master of Coin" to his existing title.
The multi-billionaire, who debuted a self-written EDM track titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" in 2020, tweeted about his love of music shortly before paperwork was submitted, writing on Sunday night, "It makes my heart sing."