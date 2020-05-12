Grimes Shares Sweet Video of Boyfriend Elon Musk Cuddling with Newborn Son X Æ A-12

Grimes ended her Mother's Day celebrations by capturing a sweet moment between boyfriend Elon Musk and their newborn son, X Æ A-12.

On Sunday night, the singer, 32, shared a heartwarming video of Musk, 48, cuddling with their 1-week-old on her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the tech entrepreneur and billionaire appeared to be burping the infant as he held the child against his chest, gently tapping on the little one's back before looking down at his son.

Grimes captioned the video with an emoji of two pink hearts.

Grimes — whose birth name is Claire Boucher — and Musk welcomed X Æ A-12 on May 4.

The child is the first for Grimes while, Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Last week, the new mom gave fans some insight into what their son’s unique name meant, explaining on Twitter that X represents “the unknown variable” and "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

She went on to share that part of the name is a nod to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has “no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” The "A" in the name also represents "Archangel" — which she said is her "favorite song" — while the number "12" stood for the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

She also broke down the pronunciation of the name, telling one Instagram user on Thursday: “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I."

However, Musk offered up a different pronunciation during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. While he revealed that Grimes was actually the one who "mostly came up with the name," the Tesla CEO said that X is spoken "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like 'ash.' "

During the show, Musk also proudly proclaimed that the A-12 part of his son's name was his idea, saying that he wanted to pay homage to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

"A-12 was my contribution," he said. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

While the name X Æ A-12 is technically legal, a family law attorney recently told PEOPLE that it won't be accepted by the state of California.

"In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name," David Glass said on Wednesday. "Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis.”

Glass said that if X Æ A-12's birth certificate is submitted as-is, it is sure to be rejected and that the couple will "have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it's unlikely that it will be granted."