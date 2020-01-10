Grimes Shares Photo of Bare Bump After Announcing She’s ‘Knocked Up’

Image zoom Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Grimes is showing off new photos of her growing baby bump.

On Thursday, the singer posted a captionless Instagram photo in which she appeared to cradle her growing bump, seemingly confirming her pregnancy to her followers for a second time.

In the picture, the 31-year-old holds the underside of her bare stomach, which peeks through a cut-open black and white dress as her long orange and black braids fall over her shoulders and stomach. The singer’s bare belly also appears to be covered in what looks to be red scratch marks.

Despite not having a caption, fans read into the meaning of the singer’s wordless photo and flooded the post with “congratulations” comments.

The Canadian artist’s post comes one day after she first announced that she was “knocked up” and feeling “very feral” on social media.

On Wednesday, the singer opened up about being in a “war-like state of being” after sharing a topless photo of herself on Instagram with an apparent baby bump.

The picture, which has since been deleted and replaced with a more censored version, had an image of a baby superimposed on the musician’s stomach — sparking fan discussion on whether she’s pregnant with her first child or was posing for an artwork.

The heavily edited photograph was posted without an accompanying caption, though Grimes was vocal in the comment section.

When a fan remarked how “great” Grimes looked and applauded her for not censoring her nipples in the original image, the performer responded, “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is much less feral without the nipples.”

She also seemingly confirmed her pregnancy, writing, “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

Grimes continued, “Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

A rep for Grimes did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though Grimes did not say who the father is, the Canadian songstress was last romantically to Elon Musk, 48. The two made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala after sparking romance speculation a month earlier due to a flirty message exchange on Twitter.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last March, Grimes got candid about her romance with Musk — whom she called a “super-interesting goddamn person” — and the public attention the relationship brought in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“I was simply unprepared,” she told the outlet for its April Style & Design Issue. “I’ve just been wallowing in indie music for, like, a decade … I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Grimes said she still loved the tech mogul.

“And look, I love him… he’s great. There’s got to be some reason. I just think …” she told the outlet, trailing off before attempting to “shrink” her body. “I wish … Yeah. It doesn’t matter.”