Grimes Shares Rare Photo of 6-Month-Old Son Playing with Space-Themed Children's Book

Grimes' newborn son is already taking after his father!

The "Flesh Without Blood" singer, 32, recently shared a photo of the 6-month-old son she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk, which showed the baby boy playing with a space-themed children's book.

In the rare snapshot, little X Æ A-Xii — whom she calls X for short — wears a star-patterned onesie while sitting in front of a book that appears to be turned to a page about the Hubble Space Telescope.

Affectionately, the mama added a heart emoji alongside the sweet image, which she shared on Instagram.

Although Grimes' son may be very young, he's already starting to have his own distinct personality — and opinions.

Arguing that babies "do have taste” in an October interview with The New York Times, the new mom said her son is "into radical art."

"Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level," she added, going on to note that she also hasn’t been shying away from R-rated screen time. "I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby."

Grimes went on to share that her newborn, whom she welcomed in May, even helped her create a new song for the app Endel.

"The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos," she said of the lullaby, adding that her son "would smile more" as she came up with the final version.

"I was basically personally just referencing ambient music I've heard, and then kind of trying to make it cuter," she said of the track. "It's a bit sparklier, a bit nicer."

Musk, 49, has previously said that so far the musician has taken the lead when it comes to parenting.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," the Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO said in a July interview with The New York Times.

"When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," added Musk, who is also a parent to five older sons: Griffin, Damian, Saxon, Xavier, and Kai. His first son Nevada died of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.