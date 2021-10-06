Grimes Shares Rare Photo of Son, 17 Months, Helping to Draw a Mural in His Nursery

Grimes has a little artist on her hands.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old musician shared a rare photo of her son X AE A-Xii, 17 months, to her Instagram Story, featuring the little one scribbling on the door of his nursery.

"We had a rough day but we made up for it by starting a mural in x's room," Grimes writes on the slide.

The unfinished mural above X's crib includes drawings of a castle with a dragon as well as a cartoon woman standing on top of the light switch in the room.

Last month, Grimes, whose full name is Claire Elise Boucher, told Vogue in a video chronicling her 2021 Met Gala prep that her son with Elon Musk calls her by her first name.

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically," she said as she prepared for fashion's biggest night. "Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."

"Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.' Which is so... I'm like, 'How are you...?' " she continued. "Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.' "

Elon Musk, Grimes, and X Æ A-Xii Grimes and Elon Musk with their son X AE A-Xii | Credit: Elon Musk/Twitter

Grimes added, "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."