Grimes Says Elon Musk Sees Son X Æ A-12 as a 'Protégé': He's 'Bringing Him to Everything'

Grimes is sharing new details about her family life with Elon Musk.

In a wide-ranging cover story for Vanity Fair — which included the singer revealing that she and Musk secretly welcomed another baby together in December — the 33-year-old opened up about Musk's relationship with their 22-month-old son X Æ A-12.

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she says of her son being in the public eye. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that."

Grimes and the Tesla founder, 50, welcomed their second baby together. a daughter, in December 2021 via surrogate. The baby's full name is Exa Dark Sideræl, though they've nicknamed her Y, according to Vanity Fair.

"The best situation here is me training the girl and him [Musk] training the boy," she later adds of her kids X and Y.

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

The "Oblivion" singer said she and Musk still plan to have more children: "We've always wanted at least three or four."

Despite splitting up in September 2021 after three years together, Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) said at the time of publication that she and Musk were back together.

"There's no real word for it," she explained. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

She added that she and Musk are happy together, telling the outlet, "This is the best it's ever been. ... We just need to be free."