The singer and the tech entrepreneur welcomed son X AE A-Xii in May

Grimes Reveals Her 5-Month-Old Son with Elon Musk Is 'Into Radical Art': 'He Just Actually Is'

Grimes has a mini art critic on her hands.

The singer revealed that her son at nearly six months old is already forming his own opinions, in an interview with the New York Times published Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Arguing that babies "do have taste," Grimes, 32, said that "they definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions."

Grimes isn't a mom to shy away from exposing her son to screen time, even R-rated screen time, she told the Times: "I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby."

"He’s into radical art," she said of little X AE A-Xii, who she calls X for short. "Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

Grimes — who also revealed to the Times that she's going by a new name, "c," in a nod to the speed of light — said that X helped her create a new song for the app Endel.

Image zoom Elon Musk and son X | Credit: Elon Musk Twitter

"The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos," she said of the lullaby. "X would smile more and stuff" as she came up with the final version, she said.

"I was basically personally just referencing ambient music I’ve heard, and then kind of trying to make it cuter," she said of the track. "It’s a bit sparklier, a bit nicer."

In July, the tech entrepreneur said that Grimes has taken the lead on parenting X so far.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," Musk, 49, said in an interview with the Times. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now."

Image zoom Elon Musk and son X | Credit: Elon Musk Twitter

"When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," added the Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO. Musk has five older sons: Griffin, Damian, Saxon, Xavier, and Kai. His first son Nevada died of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Musk explained in the Times interview that he'll likely parent X similarly to "what I've done with my other kids."