Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Is Baby's Father, Explains Why Pregnancy Was a 'Profound Commitment'

Elon Musk is about to become a father once more.

In a digital cover story for Rolling Stone, singer and first-time mom-to-be Grimes confirms that her tech entrepreneur boyfriend, 48, is the father of her first child on the way. The baby will join Musk’s five sons from a previous marriage: a set of twins and a set of triplets. (His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.)

Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher), 31, bares her baby bump for the magazine in a photo shoot she posed for at 26 weeks along, and reveals her song "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" is “about getting pregnant — the sort of tragedy of agreeing to it, even though it’s this great thing.”

“For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it,” she adds. “It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of unprotected sex.”

Of the moment she decided to take the leap, Grimes tells the magazine, “I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated.”

“And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation,” she adds. “I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment.”

“I do actually just really love my boyfriend,” Grimes continues of Musk, explaining of how she decided to welcome the idea of getting pregnant, “So I was like, ‘You know, sure.’ “

Speaking further about her two-year relationship with the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder (she and Musk were first romantically linked in May 2018), Grimes says, “No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all.”

“Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing,” she tells Rolling Stone. “The s— that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.”

Grimes says that despite trying “to sleep at a reasonable time” at the beginning of her pregnancy, the unfamiliar practice “actually made me feel really bad.”

Luckily, “I think my kid will be nocturnal,” she adds. “Currently it is! It doesn’t move during the day, only at night.”

Of potentially becoming a morning person once her baby arrives, Grimes only says, “We’ll see,” joking in addition, “I might be about to ruin my life and career!”

