Grimes Announces She's 'Knocked Up' and Shares Photo of Her Pregnant Belly

Grimes is “knocked up” and feeling “very feral,” according to an Instagram comment she made on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old singer opened up about being in a “war-like state of being” after sharing a topless photo of herself on the social media platform, in which she appeared to have a baby bump.

The picture, which shows Grimes wearing her hair in orange braids, has an image of a baby superimposed on the musician’s stomach — sparking fan discussion on whether she’s pregnant with her first child or was posing for an artwork.

The heavily edited photograph was posted without an accompanying caption, though Grimes was vocal in the comment section.

When a fan remarked how “great” Grimes looked and applauded her for not censoring her nipples in the image, Grimes responded, “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is much less feral without the nipples.”

She also seemingly confirmed her pregnancy, writing, “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

Continued Grimes, “Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

A rep for Grimes did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though Grimes did not say who the father is, the Canadian songstress was last romantically to Elon Musk. The couple made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Grimes and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 47, first sparked romance speculation in April 2018 after exchanging flirty messages on Twitter.

Last March, Grimes got candid about her romance with Musk — whom she called a “super-interesting goddamn person” — and the public attention the relationship brought in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“I was simply unprepared,” she told the outlet for its April Style & Design Issue. “I’ve just been wallowing in indie music for, like, a decade … I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Grimes — who told the WSJ. Magazine that moving forward, she wants to be called c — still loves the tech mogul.

“And look, I love him… he’s great. There’s got to be some reason. I just think …” she told the outlet, trailing off before attempting to “shrink” her body. “I wish … Yeah. It doesn’t matter.”