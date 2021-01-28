Grimes Gives 8-Month-Old Son X AE A-Xii a 'Viking'-Inspired Look: 'Not Sure This Haircut Went Well'

Grimes has a little "viking" on her hands.

The "Delete Forever" singer, 32, gave her son X AE A-Xii a haircut "inspired" by one of her favorite TV shows on Thursday, sharing the results on her Instagram Stories.

"not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now ⚔️," she captioned a shot of her son, whom she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk, rocking a new look while playing with toys in the bathtub.

In another photo, Grimes can be seen trimming her baby boy's hair with a pair of scissors.

The mother of one went on to explain that The Last Kingdom, a historical drama about the Great Heathen Army's arrival in Britain during 866 A.D., provided the inspiration behind the hair transformation.

"Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she wrote alongside a shot of son, whom she calls X for short, and his new look.

Grimes welcomed X with Musk, 49, on May 4, 2020.

The couple initially named their child X Æ A-12, but later slightly altered it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate.

In July, Musk opened up about his father-son relationship with X in an interview with The New York Times, revealing that Grimes has taken more of the lead on parenting their child so far.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," the Tesla CEO said at the time.

"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he continued of the singer, whom he called "pretty special" and "one of the most unusual people I've ever met."

"When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," Musk explained.

Last fall, Grimes (born Claire Boucher) told The Times that her child is "into radical art."

"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she said.