Grimes is opening up about her pregnancy.

Weeks after sparking pregnancy speculations with a baby bump photo, the singer, 31, confirmed she is expecting in a candid post shared on Instagram Friday.

Asking her followers how they “cope with working and having a baby,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie, “I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.”

“Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz,” she continued. “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into.”

However, the Canadian artist elaborated that things have “been good too, but it makes working a lot harder.”

“Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard,” she explained. “Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha.”

Though Grimes has not said anything about her baby’s father, fans believe Elon Musk — who she has been romantically linked to since 2019 — confirmed he is the dad when he cryptically commented under baby bump photos posted on Twitter, writing, “x is y.”

“Toss a coin to ur Witcher,” Grimes said in a reply to the 48-year-old Tesla founder, quoting the song from Netflix’s The Witcher series.

Grimes — who is expected to release her next studio album, Miss Anthropocene, next month — added on Friday that she “prob need to get back on” social media.

“Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like,” she wrote, asking fans for their advice. “I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh.”

Earlier this month, Grimes opened up about being in a “war-like state of being” after sharing a topless photo of herself on Instagram with an apparent baby bump.

The picture, which has since been deleted and replaced with a more censored version, had an image of a baby superimposed on the musician’s stomach — sparking fan discussion on whether she’s pregnant with her first child or was posing for an artwork.

Addressing the speculation on Friday, the musician wrote “Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha…”

People had questions at the time as the heavily edited photograph was posted without an accompanying caption, though Grimes was vocal in the comment section.

When a fan remarked how “great” Grimes looked and applauded her for not censoring her nipples in the original image, the performer responded, “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is much less feral without the nipples.”

“Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is,” she continued at the time. “Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Grimes shared a video on her Instagram Story of Musk dancing to music in a studio on Thursday night. The expectant mom captioned the clip with a white heart emoji.

Last March, Grimes got candid about her romance with Musk — whom she called a “super-interesting goddamn person” — and the public attention the relationship brought in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“I was simply unprepared,” she told the outlet for its April Style & Design Issue. “I’ve just been wallowing in indie music for, like, a decade … I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Grimes said she still loved the tech mogul.

“And look, I love him… he’s great. There’s got to be some reason. I just think …” she told the outlet, trailing off. “I wish … Yeah. It doesn’t matter.”