It's a Boy! Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan Welcome Son Lucas

Camilla Luddington has a family of four!

"After what felt like a year long third trimester ... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo's!)," she captioned a photo of herself in the hospital with baby Lucas.

The couple's new addition joins 3-year-old big sister Hayden, whose birth Luddington announced in April 2017.

Camilla Luddington's newborn son Lucas

Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington

Luddington revealed that she and Alan, who's also an actor, would be adding another little one to their family this past March, leveraging a little Disney magic to help spill the big news.

"Me: 'I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement,' " she wrote alongside a photo of herself at Disneyland with Cinderella. "Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!' 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑."

"Okay so … Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that I am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling," she continued. "And yes, I've been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."

Luddington added, "Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor [sic] of growing new humans 🤣. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can't wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday."

In January 2018, the couple announced that they were engaged. They tied the knot in August 2019 during an intimate California coastline ceremony in front of 70 of their closest friends and family (including Luddington's former Grey's costar Jessica Capshaw!).