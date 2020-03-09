Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Expecting Second Child: 'We Feel So Lucky'

Surprise! Camilla Luddington is pregnant with her second child.

On Monday, the actress — who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the long-running ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy — announced that she and husband Matthew Alan are expecting their second child together.

“Me: ‘I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement,'” the star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her at Disneyland with Cinderella (who is gazing at Luddington’s baby bump!). “Also me: ‘I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!’ 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑.”

“Okay so … Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of ‘hiding’ that I am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling,” she continued. “And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness.”

Luddington added, “Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor of growing new humans 🤣. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday.”

The English actress, who has done voice work as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video games, revealed to her followers in 2017 that she and her beau had welcomed their daughter Hayden into the world.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with the newborn.

In January 2018, the couple announced that they were engaged.

Image zoom Camilla Luddington, Matthew Alan and their daughter, Hayden Sarah Noel Photography/sarahnoeldesigns.com

This past August, the couple tied the knot in an intimate California coastline ceremony in front of 70 of their closest friends and family (including former Grey’s costar Jessica Capshaw!).

“The thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean,” the actress, 35, exclusively told PEOPLE prior to the wedding. “That was my one thing.”

“We’re just ready to do the damn thing,” she added. “We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”