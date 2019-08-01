Gretchen Rossi Reveals She Has Lost 25 Lbs. of Her Pregnancy Weight Three Weeks Postpartum: 'Literally, I'm On No Diet'

Image zoom Gretchen Rossi Gretchen Rossi/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi is embracing her body three weeks after delivering her first child, daughter Skylar Gray.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna, 41, opened up on Wednesday evening about how her physique has changed over the last 21 days after followers were asking her about her recovery and weight loss.

“I’m actually pretty surprised how quickly my stomach went down, but I’ve definitely got a lot of stuff going on here and here,” Rossi said in videos posted to her Instagram Story, pinching the “loose skin” underneath the black sports bra she wore in the clips. “I’m not allowed to start working out or doing anything with that until six weeks.”

She went on to explain that although she was “not even trying” to lose weight, she is down to 145 lbs. after going “into labor and delivery at 170 lbs.,” sharing that her “regular weight” is about 120 lbs.

“Literally, I’m on no diet,” Rossi said. “I’ve been eating more than when I was pregnant, so go figure. But I guess breastfeeding requires a lot of calories, and I’m hungry all the time. My mom’s cooking all these home-cooked meals.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Gretchen Rossi

Image zoom Gretchen Rossi

RELATED: Gretchen Rossi Shows the First Time She Held Her Baby Girl After Surgery

Cheekily referring to herself as the “hot mess express” given her dressed-down look, the new mom insisted she’s “not pushing to try and lose weight” and has a hankering for “ice cream and Oreo cookies, which I shouldn’t be eating those things but sometimes I’m craving them.”

“My [cesarean section] scar looks great,” she shared. “My doctor is amazing, but it’s still pretty beat up. My stomach still hurts to the touch.”

But it was all worth it, and Rossi is floored at “how amazing the body is.” She raved, “It can grow a little baby and go back like that. It’s just crazy what happens.”

Image zoom Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley with daughter Skylar

RELATED VIDEO: Gretchen Rossi Says Haters Can “Suck It” as She Explains Why She Hasn’t Shared Photos of New Baby

Just over a week before welcoming baby Skylar — her first child, conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization, with fiancé Slade Smiley — Rossi shared a series of images to her Instagram feed, revealing that she had gained 30 lbs. thus far.

Rossi posed by the pool for the shots, which saw her rocking a floral-patterned white robe by Lady Jetset over the top of her swimsuit, flowing behind her. She finished the summery look in a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

“I am owning my curves (and bigger breasts) and having fun just embracing it, cause who knows if I will ever have the opportunity to do this again 🤷🏼‍♀️,” the former reality star added in her caption.