Gretchen Rossi Shares Ultrasound Appointment Video Then Slams Fans Who Say She Isn't Eating Enough

Gretchen Rossi might be about to be a proud mom of a supermodel — or a soccer player!

On Thursday, Rossi, 41, shared a video from a recent doctor’s appointment of her getting an ultrasound.

In the clip, Rossi can be heard cooing over her baby girl as she watches her move around on the monitor.

“Oh my gosh,” Rossi says in the clip. “She’s been kicking me for sure!”

Rossi’s longtime partner Slade Smiley, 45, was also in the room for the visit and was equally excited about the sweet new addition to their family.

“Look how long those legs are,” Smiley says. “I’m afraid she’s going to be a supermodel.”

“Right?!” Rossi says back.

“Our precious baby girl!” Rossi captioned the post. “Love ultrasound days and getting to see her move all around. Always reminds me of what an incredible miracle thing this is! God is so good!”

Rossi also gave her followers an update on how her baby girl is doing and clapped back at those criticizing her pregnant physique.

“Doc said she is the perfect size and growing perfectly, so for any of those people that tried to body shame me after my last post and say I am not healthy or eating enough, you can go suck it.”

“The doc said every women [sic] carries differently and that I am doing great! My weight gain is on point and baby’s size is on point, so that’s all that matters! I eat all day long and plenty of food! My doc also said because I have a longer torso, and was fit before it sometimes takes longer to pop out and show.”

“Remember to please be kind and accept every women’s [sic] journey as their own! I am sure I will start to really show and get a big ass bump soon enough — and then I will start to hear I am too big now #cantwin.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star also thanked the fans who have sent her well wishes.

“I also saw the thousands of messages that most of you left with beautiful, encouraging, and kind words and it did not go unnoticed! So thank you! Love you guys for your support and love during this very special time!”

Hours before the ultrasound post, Rossi showed off her baby bump in celebration of her 6-month mark.

“Today I am 6 months pregnant! I cannot believe how quickly time has flown by. I am truly loving every minute of being pregnant (even the hard stuff) because I don’t know if I will ever feel a little life growing inside me again,” Rossi captioned the post, which shows her cradling her pregnant belly while dressed in a fitted green dress and pointed toe heels.

In mid-December, the former reality star told PEOPLE that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Smiley.

Smiley has two children from a previous relationship — sons Grayson and Gavin Smiley.

“It’s pretty exciting that we have our little Christmas miracle,” Rossi raved at the time.

“It’s been a little bit harder than I definitely anticipated,” Rossi said of her pregnancy symptoms. “I think they lie to you when they tell you you’re gonna get morning sickness. They lie to you — it’s all-day sickness! But the good news is that my doctor told me that’s actually a good sign.”

While the engaged couple is over the moon to welcome a baby into the world this July, it’s been a long road to motherhood for the former Bravo personality and Smiley, who celebrate 10 years together this month.

The pair first decided to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) about four years ago, years after Smiley’s vasectomy.

“We knew that we had to go through IVF in order to get pregnant,” Rossi said. “We went through a round of IVF and in that round we had 14 embryos that came out of that. We were so excited and just beyond ecstatic about the results.”

But about six hours before their embryo transfer, the couple received a phone call from the doctor “saying that all of the embryos had arrested and basically died” — news that left them “beyond devastated.”

“I couldn’t even get out of bed because you just go from such a high thinking within the next 24 hours you were going to be pregnant to losing everything and losing 14 embryos. That was really, really hard for me and Slade to come out of that,” Rossi said.

Around the time of Smiley’s 50th birthday, Rossi underwent an embryo transfer, and in November, the two learned the happy news that they’re expecting.

Rossi spoke on her struggle to get pregnant on Instagram saying, “All these amazing emotions I get to feel every day, I realize so many women and couples might never feel because of not having the financial means to fight infertility and do things like IVF. This breaks my heart and is not ok.”

“This little girl growing inside me has given me the passion, & motivation to stand up, use my platform and my voice to make some noise and try to change this!” Rossi wrote.