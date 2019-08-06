Gretchen Rossi Admits She Had 'Anxiety’ About Leaving Her Baby Girl for the First Time Due to Work

Gretchen Rossi is getting real about leaving her daughter Skylar Gray for the first time.

On Monday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 40, opened up in a post on Instagram, where she admitted to experiencing “so much anxiety” over leaving her baby girl for the first time while she attended a work engagement the day prior.

Though Rossi knew her daughter was in good hands with the baby’s grandparents, the new mom couldn’t help but think about her little one while she was gone and said she felt incredibly overjoyed when they finally reunited at the end of the night.

“Yesterday was the first day I had to be away from my baby girl for a work engagement, and I’m not going to lie I had so much anxiety over it 🙈” she candidly wrote alongside two photos of the pair together and a number of videos of Rossi returning home from her work commitment.

“Even though she was with her grandparents (best people on earth for her to be with) I couldn’t stop thinking about her and missed her so much,” she wrote of their eight hours apart. “I was so happy when I got home last night and got to see her and kiss and love on her! 🙏🏻“

Continuing, Rossi pointed out, “She is my sweet angel baby and now I know why they say there is such a bond with children and their parents! It’s just the best connection in the world! ❤️”

The reality star also documented her sweet reunion with Skylar on her Instagram Stories, where she admitted that she “missed Sky soo much!”

Since welcoming her first child with partner Slade Smiley on July 10, Rossi has been very candid with her followers about motherhood.

In the week following Skylar’s birth, Rossi revealed that she had a c-section and needed some time away from Instagram after her fans criticized her for not immediately showing photos of her newborn.

Speaking to her followers in a post on July 16, Rossi directed them to her Instagram Stories where she shared her thoughts and told the haters that they “can go suck it.”

“I got back on my social today for the first time in six days after having major abdomen surgery and bringing a new life into this world,” she began, “and I have to say I was not only shocked by some of the comments on my last post but super hurt and disappointed by some of your guys attitude about how I have not shared pictures quite yet, and the attitude that I owe you something.”

“First let’s be clear I don’t owe any of you who are making these ridiculous comments anything,” she added.

The following day, Rossi shared a slideshow of photos, which show herself and Smiley doting on the newborn.

“And then there were 3 ❤️🙏🏻👼🏻 ,” Rossi captioned the post. “Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle! 🙏🏻 “

She added, “Introducing our precious baby girl SKYLAR GRAY SMILEY!!”

Two days later, Rossi shared a glimpse from the sweet moment she got to hold her daughter for the first time after having surgery.

“This was right out of surgery and the very first time I got to hold my baby girl,” Rossi captioned the black-and-white photo on July 18, which showed her with a made-up face and freshly curled hair while her baby girl rested on her chest.

“This was the most amazing exhilarating feeling, and a moment that will be forever engrained in my mind,” she continued.

“Those 4 days and 3 nights were some of the toughest days I have ever navigated, being that you are trying to recover from a major abdominal surgery (not to mention I have never had a major surgery in my life) deal with all the swelling and hormonal changes going on with my body, all the while trying to learn how to breastfeed, and meet your babies needs, but also trying to keep your head above water and take care of yourself so you can be the best mommy to your baby,” Rossi wrote.

Rossi and Smiley, who endured multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and a vasectomy reversal, were elated when they first found out about the pregnancy.

But after the couple welcomed baby Skylar, the new mom revealed that the first few days of motherhood were “difficult” and she was not at all “concerned about posting” on her social media.

Instead, the former Bravo personality said she and Smiley, 45, wanted this time to bond with their new daughter.

“We really wanted to take some time to bond and get to know our little girl!!” she wrote on Instagram. “To me that is called being a good Mom!”