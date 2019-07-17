Gretchen Rossi Shares the First Photos of Newborn Daughter Skylar: 'Our Perfect Little Miracle'

Image zoom

Introducing Miss Skylar Gray!

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley‘s newborn daughter made her social-media debut on her mom’s Instagram account Wednesday, exactly one week after her birth, in a series of photos taken at the hospital with her parents.

“And then there was 3 ❤️🙏🏻👼🏻,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County personality, 41, captioned her picture set, taken by Patty Othon Photography.

“Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle! 🙏🏻,” the proud new mother adds.

Gretchen Rossi with daughter Skylar

Slade Smiley with daughter Skylar

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley with daughter Skylar

In her Wednesday caption, Rossi continues by explaining that she and Smiley, 50, “took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel!”

“My recovery has been really tough (headed back to the doctors now to check if I popped a stitch 🥴),” she shares.

Rossi also calls her experience with motherhood “the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life!”

“I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just pure bliss looking into her sweet little eyes!” writes the former reality star. “Breastfeeding 24/7 as well, but she has latched on well … thank God!”

Skylar Gray Smiley

Rossi promised to share bonding moments on her Instagram Story soon, revealing that the photos in her post were taken two hours after Skylar’s birth on “Wed July 10th at 10:57am by c-section 😘❤️,” after the baby girl arrived weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20 inches in length.

“Thank you to all of you who have been patient and understanding as I took my time to recover and bond with her,” Rossi concludes. “Love you all so much for your support and love for the 3 of us!”

The heartwarming images come just one day after Rossi fired back against critics who had been berating her for not posting a photo of her daughter after she gave birth last week via cesarean section.

In a post to her page on Tuesday, she directed followers to her Instagram Stories where she shared her thoughts, and told the haters that they “can go suck it.”

Gretchen Rossi's Instagram Story

Gretchen Rossi's Instagram Story

Rossi ultimately told her haters to get off her page if they planned to make “ridiculous, rude, or false comments” about why she’d abstained from sharing a photo of her daughter, and told them their “audacity” in making those comments “is quite honestly gross.”

She then urged the critics to unfollow her if they had a problem with her decision, and thanked those followers who have shown her support and kindness in this new chapter of her life.

“For all of you who have left beautiful kind messages thank you from the bottom of my heart (for knowing my true heart) and giving us space to post on our own time while we bond with our baby girl,” she said, while promising that photos would be uploaded soon.

Skylar is the first child for Rossi and longtime partner Smiley, who endured multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization and a vasectomy reversal. Smiley is also dad to sons Gavin and Grayson, from previous relationships.