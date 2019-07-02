Gretchen Rossi Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini at Nine Months Pregnant: 'I Have Gained 30 Lbs.'

Image zoom Gretchen Rossi Gretchen Rossi/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi‘s baby countdown is officially underway!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 41, showed off her nine-month baby bump in a white bikini from her Amanda Louise collection over the weekend, as seen in a series of images shared to her Instagram feed.

Rossi posed by the pool for the shots, which saw the first-time mom-to-be wearing a floral-patterned white robe by Lady Jetset over the top of her swimsuit, flowing behind her. She finished the summery look with a perfect pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

“I am in the home stretch now! I’m rocking my baby bump at 9 months preggo! (almost at 38 weeks! ) 🙌🏻,” Rossi captioned the images, adding that her “body has definitely changed.”

“I have gained 30 pounds during this pregnancy, but I am owning my curves (and bigger breasts) and having fun just embracing it, cause who knows if I will ever have the opportunity to do this again 🤷🏼‍♀️,” she explained.

Image zoom Gretchen Rossi Gretchen Rossi/Instagram

Rossi shared on Monday that she and fiancé Slade Smiley are expecting to welcome their daughter, whom they plan to name Skylar Gray, on July 11, when she will be “induced [and/or] doing a c-section.”

“Depending on what position Sky is in at the time,” explained the former reality star, sharing a photo slideshow of an ultrasound snapshot behind three different cards from KP Designs reading, in order, “The countdown is on,” “Nine months cooked” and “This is your eviction notice!”

“Slade came downstairs on Saturday and I was crying and he said ‘baby what’s wrong’ and I said ‘I’m so sad I’m not going to be pregnant anymore, and I feel like I needed more time with her in my belly’ 😰🤪 Did that happen to any of you?” Rossi asked her followers in the caption.

“I guess I don’t feel like I got enough time to really feel pregnant with a bump and all, and I’m starting to realize how much I am going to miss her kicks and jabs (even the really hard ones up in my ribs) 🤪,” she shared. “It’s wild to think I will have this little life outside of me now. At least in the womb I felt like I could protect her from everything and we have had this special bond the whole time.”

Image zoom Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi at their baby shower Hamid Moslehi Photography & Ruben Magos Jr., Signature Look Photography

One way the star combated some of her sad feelings surrounding the impending end of her pregnancy? A stunning maternity shoot, which she gave a sneak peek of on Instagram Tuesday.

In the video, Rossi wears a sheer black lace ensemble while lounging in a bathtub in full makeup, finishing her look in black earrings with her blonde hair tied into an elegant updo.

“I told you guys yesterday that I actually cried on Saturday thinking about not having my baby bump anymore, so I decided I wanted to take a few more pictures with her in my belly to remember this very special moment in time! Except I can’t just be basic with my vision 😜 I want to do things like lay in lingerie in a milk bath with roses! 🙌🏻 lol! 🤪,” she captioned the behind-the-scenes clip.

“I’m super grateful to Jesse and his wife Maria from @stillmultimedia to help make my vision come to life in a matter of a day! 🙌🏻❤️ (literally they painted the bath tub and hung curtains in their studio just for me and this shoot),” Rossi added. “It was do much fun shooting with them yesterday and I cant wait for you guys to see the final photos!”