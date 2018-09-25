Gretchen Carlson Reveals Why Her Kids' Social-Media Use Scares Her: I 'Worry About Self-Esteem'

Gretchen Carlson wants her kids to know their full value in the real world.

Talking with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real about son Christian, 13, and daughter Kaia, 15, the former Fox News anchor admitted that social media is her greatest fear when it comes to how her two children are growing up and shaping their opinions about themselves.

“When I was growing up, we did crazy things and we took crazy pictures and we put them in a shoe box and put them up in a closet,” says Carlson, 52, with a laugh. “Nobody ever saw them again. Now all that’s living out in full realm, for everyone to see.”

“I especially just worry about self-esteem for my children,” she explains. “Everything’s a like or a dislike or who’s Snapchatting you or who’s on your Instagram.”

“And that’s really tough for parents,” Carlson continues. “I think it’s actually a huge crisis for parents and kids right now.”

“So that’s my greatest fear — that they’re gonna think that is telling them who they should be as opposed to who they really are inside.”

Carlson credits her husband of over two decades, Casey Close, for being the more level-headed parent of the two, admitting there were times she wished she didn’t raise her voice with their children.

“I wish I didn’t yell,” she says. “My husband’s really good at this. He can control his emotions a lot more. So I need to do better at just taking it in.”