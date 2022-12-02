Greta Gerwig Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Noah Baumbach: 'Nobody's Paying Attention'

Greta Gerwig is going to be a mom of two!

The actor and director, 39, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with partner Noah Baumbach, she revealed during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I am with child," she shared as the audience cheered in response.

After host Jimmy Fallon thanked the Barbie writer and director for sharing the exciting news on his show, Gerwig noted that she actually thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy at another event but joked that "nobody cared" when she wore an outfit giving the news away.

"I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared," the Little Women director recalled. "It didn't get reported on."

"Turns out nobody's paying attention," she teased.

"No, we are paying attention," Fallon replied. "We're so happy for you!"

The comedian then asked Gerwig what her and Baumbach's 3-year-old son Harold thinks about getting a new sibling.

"It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him," she said. "He's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then in other ways, he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?' "

Gerwig put her baby bump on display during her Tonight Show appearance, wearing a black and silver striped dress that hugged her stomach.

Last month, the actress appeared at a screening for her upcoming film White Noise where she also showed off her bump in a maroon dress.

Gerwig and Baumbach first met when Baumbach cast her to star opposite Ben Stiller in his 2010 film Greenberg, according to a 2013 New Yorker profile. They've continued to collaborate in the films Frances Ha and Mistress America, which they both co-wrote together.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, son Harold, in March 2019. Baumbach is also dad to 12-year-old son Rohmer with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.