Greta Gerwig Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Noah Baumbach: 'Nobody's Paying Attention'

The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Harold

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 11:09 AM

Greta Gerwig is going to be a mom of two!

The actor and director, 39, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with partner Noah Baumbach, she revealed during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I am with child," she shared as the audience cheered in response.

After host Jimmy Fallon thanked the Barbie writer and director for sharing the exciting news on his show, Gerwig noted that she actually thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy at another event but joked that "nobody cared" when she wore an outfit giving the news away.

"I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared," the Little Women director recalled. "It didn't get reported on."

"Turns out nobody's paying attention," she teased.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Danny Elfman and Greta Gerwig attend Netflix's "White Noise" LA Tastemaker Event at San Vicente Bungalows on November 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Jesse Grant/Getty

"No, we are paying attention," Fallon replied. "We're so happy for you!"

The comedian then asked Gerwig what her and Baumbach's 3-year-old son Harold thinks about getting a new sibling.

"It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him," she said. "He's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then in other ways, he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?' "

Greta Gerwig attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Gerwig put her baby bump on display during her Tonight Show appearance, wearing a black and silver striped dress that hugged her stomach.

Last month, the actress appeared at a screening for her upcoming film White Noise where she also showed off her bump in a maroon dress.

Gerwig and Baumbach first met when Baumbach cast her to star opposite Ben Stiller in his 2010 film Greenberg, according to a 2013 New Yorker profile. They've continued to collaborate in the films Frances Ha and Mistress America, which they both co-wrote together.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, son Harold, in March 2019. Baumbach is also dad to 12-year-old son Rohmer with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Gosling attends "The Gray Man" Special Screening at BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Greta Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch at Claridge's Hotel on October 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig Teases 'a Lot' of Looks for Ryan Gosling's Ken in Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)
Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Paul Dano — See Her Bump!
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Baby Bump in Shimmering Dress Before Sweet Speech to Ryan Reynolds
emily didonato
Emily DiDonato Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Kyle Peterson
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Lindsay Arnold pregnancy
'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 After Fertility Struggles
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram . Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Actor Tom Pelphrey. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlnNuMvQkV/.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'
Billie Lourd pregnancy
Pregnant Billie Lourd Shows Off Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Mini Dress — See the Photos!
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!
Behati Prinsloo Levine
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Window Reflection Selfie — See the Photo!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Billie Lourd arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Pregnant Billie Lourd Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Los Angeles 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere
Hunter McGrady is Pregnant with Baby No. 2
Hunter McGrady Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'Feeling All the Emotions'
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerskate through Venice Beach while filming 'Barbie' in Los Angeles, California
Margot Robbie Says She Was 'Mortified' When 'Hundreds of People' Swarmed 'Barbie' Set in L.A.
abbie herbert pregnancy announcement - CR: DAN LANDONI
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are Blessed and Thankful'
Ryan Gosling on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ken barbie movie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9uHZ2uQ8YI
Ryan Gosling Jokes About People 'Clutching Their Pearls' Over His Shirtless Ken Photo for 'Barbie'