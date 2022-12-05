All About Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Son (and Baby No. 2 on the Way)

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are expanding their family.

During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, the director confirmed that she's pregnant with her second child.

Gerwig and Baumbach first met when Baumbach cast her to star opposite Ben Stiller in his 2010 film Greenberg, according to a 2013 New Yorker profile, and they've continued to collaborate in films together such as Frances Ha and Mistress America, which they both co-wrote together. They're also set to work together on the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The newborn will mark the couple's second child after welcoming their first baby together, son Harold, in 2019. Baumbach is also dad to 12-year-old son Rohmer with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Though the couple has kept the details of their family mostly private, Gerwig has occasionally shared her view on motherhood in interviews.

Here's everything to know about Gerwig and Baumbach's growing brood.

Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach

Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed their first child, son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, in March 2019. That December, Gerwig gave the first glimpse of her newborn in a feature with Vogue, where she was photographed cradling her son in the grass.

In her interview with the magazine, she revealed that she actually gave birth to Harold 24 hours after turning in her rough cut of Little Women, which she directed and wrote the screenplay for. "I knew that as soon as I did that, some part of me would relax and then the baby would come," she told the publication.

The Vogue feature also revealed that Harold's godparents are Baumbach's brother Nico and sister-in-law Annie Baker.

During an interview with Elle in January 2020, Gerwig opened up about motherhood, joking, "Babies are in a hallucination the whole time and when they make eye contact with you, there's this kind of joy – Oh my God, someone else is in here, too! – and then they go away again into their hallucinatory world. That's pretty interesting to be around." She added of Harold, "He's a good little baby – I could look at his face all day."

Jesse Grant/Getty

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's second child

Though Gerwig first confirmed she was expecting her second child on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she actually debuted her baby bump at a screening for Netflix's White Noise in November 2022 (above, with composer Danny Elfman).

"I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared," Gerwig recalled to Fallon. "It didn't get reported on. Turns out nobody's paying attention"

Though Gerwig hasn't revealed any more details about her second child, including her due date, she did share her son Harold's thoughts on becoming a big brother.

"It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him," Gerwig admitted. "He's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then in other ways, he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?' "