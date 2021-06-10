Greg Olsen Shares Moment Son, 8, Told Siblings He Got Heart Transplant Donor: 'Forever Grateful'

T.J. told his twin sister Talbot and older brother Tate that they found a heart donor in the emotional family video

Greg Olsen is sharing the emotional moment his 8-year-old son T.J. told his siblings that he qualified for a heart transplant donor.

The former NFL tight end, 36, revealed last month that T.J. had been hospitalized due to issues with his heart. Olsen, who also shares T.J.'s twin sister Talbot and older son Tate with wife Kara, then told fans that T.J. was "resting comfortably" after undergoing heart surgery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Olsen posted a video on Instagram from a week before when T.J. broke the news to his brother and sister that he found a donor. Talbot and Tate happily clapped and hugged T.J., ecstatic about the good news.

"Exactly 1 week ago, we were notified that we received an offer for a heart transplant. A special angel donor, somewhere, allowed Tj to share the news himself w/ Tate and Talbot. We are forever grateful," wrote Olsen.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On June 5, Olsen posted a photo of T.J. in his hospital bed, writing: "TJ is resting comfortably following his transplant yesterday. His team of doctors and nurses have been incredible. He was able to have his chest closed today and we're hopeful he can start to wake up over the next day or so."

The father of three added, "All early signs have been positive. Your prayers and well wishes have been working and we're beyond grateful. Our boy is a fighter and we can wait to talk to him!"

TJ Olsen T.J. Olsen | Credit: Greg Olsen/instagram

Then, in another post, the retired athlete posted a video of T.J. thanking fans for their support. "Hi, everybody," said T.J. - who was born with a rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning he had just half a heart. "Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me."

When it was time for his son's heart transplant, Olsen wrote that the "day we have prayed for has arrived."

"We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his wife holding their son's hand at the hospital. "Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives."