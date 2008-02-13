Greg Grunberg on being a great dad and dealing with his son's epilepsy
Heroes’ actor Greg Grunberg has his hands full with sons Jake, 11, Ben, 8, and Sam, 4, so much in fact, that it sometimes feels like he has a different career.
And while the 41-year-old tries to avoid those crashes, he does admit to having close calls.
Continue reading to see what Greg says about Jake’s epilepsy, art with the kids and if they are allowed to watch dad in Heroes.
You must worry about Jake’s safety.
You’ve also done some art projects to raise money for epilepsy, like asking celebrity pals to design greeting cards. Do you do art with your kids?
You also play the drums. Do the boys share your love of music?
Are they allowed to watch you on Heroes?
Is there a superpower you wish you had?
What are some of their specialties?
What’s your secret to being a great dad?
Greg and his wife Elizabeth have been married for 15 years.
Source: Family Circle, March 2008, pg. 208