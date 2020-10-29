Great British Baking Show's Noel Fielding Welcomes Second Child with Wife Lliana Bird

Radio personality Lliana Bird described their new bundle of joy as "a sweet bean" in a comment on Instagram

A new potential Great British Baker has arrived!

Great British Baking Show host Noel Fielding has welcomed his second child with wife Lliana Bird, the radio DJ confirmed on Instagram Thursday.

Bird, 39, shared a photo of some Halloween decorations: four homemade spiders to represent each member of their recently-expanded family.

"The Bird Fielding family of 🕷 x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts," Bird captioned the post.

In response to a fan who commented asking which spider represented which family member, Bird answered, "noel is pink, dali is orange, i’m grey and iggy is red 💜💜"

Bird and Fielding, 47, are already parents to daughter Dali, who they welcomed in 2018.

Bird's comment prompted several messages of congratulations and well wishes on the birth of Iggy.

"ahhh congrats on the birth of your newest little babbo!! hope all is going well at the birdy fielding gaff 💖" one user commented. While she didn't reveal any details about the baby's birth, Bird replied, "thank you she’s a sweet bean x."

In August, Bird announced she was expecting a second child during an Instagram Live video part of her Lazing Mum Recipe series.

"Been baking a little something of my own throughout lockdown so as i’m taking some leave from my Radio X show that hopefully means i’ll have a little more time (ha!) to post these recipes for bubbas more regularly in the coming months," she wrote in the video's caption.