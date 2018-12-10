Gray Malin‘s newest photography subjects have arrived!

The fine art photographer and New York Times bestselling author, 32, has welcomed twins with husband Jeff Richardson, Malin announced on Instagram Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oh happy day! Welcomed home PB&J, you are truly a gift from God,” he wrote, sharing three photos of the proud dads holding their newborn son and daughter.

“Our hearts are pouring over with love … this has been the greatest journey of our lives and yet it is just beginning,” he continued. “Merry everything, friends! Xox”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin and their twins Gray Malin/Instagram

Gray Malin's Instagram Story Gray Malin/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Inside Meghan Markle’s Favorite Photographer Gray Malin’s Adorable Animal-Themed Baby Shower

Malin — who counts stars like Reese Witherspoon and Whitney Port as fans of his work — announced on Instagram in September that he and Richardson, who married in 2012, were expecting twins this winter.

The new dad also explained in a post on his website that he and Richardson first met with a fertility doctor in 2016. “If you want to get pregnant and cannot biologically do so (such as two men) you must first find an egg donor,” Malin wrote. “This is a lengthy process. Hopefully the donor will produce many healthy eggs to be fertilized with your specimen. Once the eggs are fertilized, they are graded from healthiest to unhealthiest and the best ones are frozen. For us, this process alone took one year.”

He also shed light on the couple’s experience with their surrogate. “After the embryos are frozen you typically have a lawyer and use an agency to match you with a surrogate. This also takes time; with a little patience and a lot of trust, there are many wonderful surrogates out there,” Malin penned. “We were incredibly lucky to find ours only a few hours away from our home in Los Angeles. In fact, we were in the room the day they implanted the two embryos and it just happened to be the same day we met, April 17th — but 12 years later.”

“Watching the development of them at each ultrasound is absolutely mesmerizing and hearing their heartbeats makes me quiver with a feeling I cannot describe,” shared Malin.

Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin and their twins Gray Malin/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Fredik Eklund Says Newborn Twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. are “Double the Work, Double the Joy!”



Last month, the couple were guests of honor during an intimate baby shower held at their Los Angeles home, themed after Malin’s popular children’s book.

“Since we released our kids’ book, Be Our Guest!, I have seen so many adorable moms and dads throwing children’s parties themed after the book on social media,” Malin told PEOPLE at the time.

He continued, “Seeing all of these parties inspired me to theme our baby shower after the book and it was so much fun to see my artwork brought to life for our friends and family to enjoy.”