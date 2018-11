The fête was themed after his children’s book Be Our Guest!, and the couple’s loved ones were welcomed into Malin and Richardson’s home via a stunning balloon installation by Wild Child Party.

“Since we released our kids book, Be Our Guest!, I have seen so many adorable moms and dads throwing children’s parties themed after the book on social media,” Malin tells PEOPLE. “Seeing all of these parties inspired me to theme our baby shower after the book and it was so much fun to see my artwork brought to life for our friends and family to enjoy.”