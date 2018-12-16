Gray Malin and Husband Jeff Richardson Bring Newborn Twins Home: ‘Christmas Came Early!’

Welcome home!

On Sunday, fine art photographer and New York Times bestselling author Gray Malin announced that he and husband Jeff Richardson took home their newborn twins for the first time.

“Christmas came early!,” Malin, 32, wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of the pair cradling their two babies, a boy and a girl, in front of their home.

“Welcome home PB&J , our hearts are pouring over with love,” he added. “This has been the greatest journey of our lives and yet it is just the beginning 🌟 Merry everything, friends! Xox.”

The happy news comes one week after Malin announced that the pair had welcomed twins.

“Oh happy day! Welcomed home PB&J, you are truly a gift from God,” he wrote alongside three photos of the proud dads holding their newborn son and daughter.

Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin and their twins Gray Malin/Instagram

“Our hearts are pouring over with love … this has been the greatest journey of our lives and yet it is just beginning,” he continued. “Merry everything, friends! Xox”

Malin first announced on Instagram in September that he and Richardson, who married in 2012, were expecting twins.

The new dad also explained in a post on his website that he and Richardson first met with a fertility doctor in 2016.

“If you want to get pregnant and cannot biologically do so (such as two men) you must first find an egg donor,” Malin wrote at the time. “This is a lengthy process. Hopefully the donor will produce many healthy eggs to be fertilized with your specimen. Once the eggs are fertilized, they are graded from healthiest to unhealthiest and the best ones are frozen. For us, this process alone took one year.”

Shedding light on the couple’s experience with their surrogate, Malin wrote, “We were incredibly lucky to find ours only a few hours away from our home in Los Angeles. In fact, we were in the room the day they implanted the two embryos and it just happened to be the same day we met, April 17th — but 12 years later.”

Continuing, he added, “Watching the development of them at each ultrasound is absolutely mesmerizing and hearing their heartbeats makes me quiver with a feeling I cannot describe.”