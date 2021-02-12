The Flash's Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Expecting First Child: 'Unbelievably Excited'

Grant Gustin is on his way to being a super dad!

The Flash actor, 31, and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their first child together, they revealed on Instagram Thursday. The pair, who tied the knot in December 2018, announced the news smiling alongside their three dogs.

"Unbelievably excited ❤️ As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too," Gustin captioned his post, as she wrote on her page while sharing the same snapshot, "Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled :)"

Gustin's famous friends shared congratulatory messages in the comment section, including several Glee costars, like Chris Colfer, who wrote, "Congrats, Grant! So happy for you! ❤️." Added Melissa Benoist, "Yayyayaayyyyy!!!" while Matthew Morrison said, "It all begins! Enjoy, my friend."

"Yeah buddy!!! Congratulations! Get your sleeping in now... Cause it's gone soon," commented Robbie Amell, who welcomed a son in September 2019.

Gustin and Thoma, a doctor of physical therapy, announced their engagement with a photo on Instagram in April 2017 where Thoma showed off her ring as the duo, both smiling ear to ear, embrace on the beach. The couple dated a little over a year before getting engaged.

Celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary in December, Gustin wrote on Instagram: "Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better every day. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself."