The Flash's Grant Gustin, Wife LA Thoma Welcome Baby Daughter Juniper Grace Louise: 'Obsessed'

Grant Gustin's wife LA Thoma previously opened up about experiencing extreme symptoms from hyperemesis gravidarum for two and half months during her pregnancy

Grant Gustin is a dad!

The Flash actor, 31, and wife LA Thoma recently welcomed their first baby, daughter Juniper Grace Louise, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday. The pair tied the knot back in December 2018.

"Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed 🤍 We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it's weird 😏," the new mom captioned a photo of her newborn's feet.

Gustin and Thoma announced their pregnancy news in February, saying that they were "unbelievably excited" while posing proudly with their dogs and ultrasound snapshots.

Thoma, a doctor of physical therapy, then opened up in an Instagram video about her "emotional" fertility journey, including struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness.

"I got so incredibly sick," she said in the video of her pregnancy. "I started violently throwing up all day, every day" and wasn't able to eat or drink. Doctors diagnosed her with hyperemesis gravidarum and she was put on medication that "kind of helped," though constant vomiting persisted for two and a half months.

"It was the hardest thing physically I've ever experienced in my entire life," said Thoma. "... It's just so debilitating."

She explained that "part of the mental aspect of it that makes it so hard is you don't even register that you're pregnant because you are so sick you're just trying to survive."

"You think, 'How can I ever go through another pregnancy?' and then you feel so guilty because all you want, at least for us, is a few kids. And now we're at the point where it's like can I do this again? Do I want to put myself through this again?"

Thoma said she "could not have done it without" Gustin at her side during quarantine as she endured the hyperemesis gravidarum symptoms.

"He just did absolutely everything," she recalled, adding, "Support is very important in making it through that."

Celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary in December, Gustin wrote on Instagram: "Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better every day. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself."