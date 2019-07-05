Granger Smith's Wife Amber Reflects on the 'Light' That Was Always Around Their Late Son River

Amber Smith is remembering her son River Kelly‘s beautiful light.

The 3-year-old little boy — whom Amber shared with husband Granger Smith — tragically drowned early last month in an accident at home. One month later, his mom is reflecting on the beauty that seemed to surround River wherever he went.

“I couldn’t sleep last night so I was going through photos of River. I noticed so many with this light around him that I never really took notice of before,” she began in the caption of a photo gallery featuring her late son, smiling in the series of shots where a glowing luminescence unmistakably appeared.

“We always used to ask him what he wanted to be when he grew up. He never said a fireman, or police man or doctor. He always said ‘when I get bigger I reach the light,'” Amber contined.

The grieving mom went on to say that her is “definitely reaching the light now ✝️,” concluding the heartbreaking post, “One month. The hardest month of our lives. But we are here. One month closer to seeing him again. ❤️”

Smith, 39, shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram on June 6 that River died “following a tragic accident” where “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.” The country singer’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that River’s death was was due to a drowning accident at home.

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” added the “Backroad Song” crooner, who is also father to son Lincoln Monarch, 5, and daughter London, 7.

Image zoom Granger Smith and son River Courtesy Smith Family

On June 23, Smith debuted a new tattoo while making his emotional return to the stage following his son’s death at the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago. The tattoo consists of the name “River” written in large black script across the country musician’s right forearm.

Amber’s last Instagram post, on Monday, comprised a collection of photos of River, alongside which she admitted she would “never be the same” following the family’s heartbreaking loss but was determined to “get back up and fight” even through the pain.

“I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles,” she explained.

“Thank you all again for sharing your stories of loss with me, for lifting my family up through prayers and encouragement. YOU are the reasons for my strength at times and I’m so grateful. ♥️”