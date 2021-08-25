Granger Smith's Wife Amber Speaks Out After Receiving 'Hurtful' Comments About Late Son River

Granger and Amber Smith's son River Kelly died at the age of 3 after a tragic drowning accident in 2019

Amber Smith is addressing "hurtful" comments she and her husband Granger Smith received about their late son, River Kelly, since the birth of their fourth child, son Maverick Beckham.

In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Amber, 39, shared several screenshots of criticism she had received, including an accusation that Amber and Granger, 41, were replacing River — who died at the age of 3 after a tragic drowning accident in 2019 — with their newborn baby.

"I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve, but it's a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things," Amber wrote.

"Please think before you type or speak your opinions," Amber continued. "The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire — James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one's life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell."

"Choose to be the light," she wrote in another post. "And know who you are in Jesus Christ so when flaming darts come are way you are wearing the armor of God. Not today Satan."

Amber — who also shares son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9, with the country music star — later posted a video of herself cradling her youngest son while swaying to "My Jesus" by Anne Wilson.

"He's got daddy's good hair," she captioned the clip. "We worship away the dark and dance into the light."

Last year, Amber and Granger told PEOPLE they've been leaning on their Christian faith in the wake of River's death.

"For me, that's pretty much all I've had," Granger said. "My brain is not capable of calculating that magnitude of a loss, and then I have to realize that I don't have to. I can lean on a higher power for that and know that my little boy is in a better place."

The couple welcomed Maverick on Friday, Aug. 20. The baby boy arrived at 12:45 p.m. local time in Round Rock, Texas, measuring 20 inches long and weighing 7 lbs.

Back in May, the couple said in a video on their YouTube channel that they wanted their baby's name to be a tribute to River.

"I really wanted Riv to be in the name, whatever name we picked, I wanted Riv to be a part of that name. We went back and forth — should we do middle name Kelly? Or should we do middle name River?" Amber said in the clip. "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."