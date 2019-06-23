Granger Smith's Wife Amber Says Life After Son River's Death Has 'Not Been Easy in the Slightest'

Granger Smith and his family are always thinking about late son River, who died earlier this month due to a drowning accident at home.

The country star’s wife, Amber Smith, shared a loving message to her 3-year-old son on Instagram Sunday after their family visited a museum in Chicago.

“We just happened to be in the same city as the ‘biiiigggggggest T-Rex’ ever found. We had to make a trip to see it in honor of River,” she wrote. “This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota by a woman named Sue. And he died by a River ♥️.”

Amber continued, “Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this 🦖.”

The family is in Chicago for the Country LakeShake music festival, where Granger is expected to perform during his first show since River’s death.

On June 6, Smith’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that River’s tragic death was due to a drowning accident at home. That same day, the country singer, 39, shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram, revealing “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

In her latest post, Amber shared how difficult life has been for the couple as well as their two children: son Lincoln, 5, and daughter London, 7.

“Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest,” she said.

“Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere. I miss his silly personality and his bright light,” Amber continued. “I see his face in our other kiddos. I have this pit in my stomach constantly because I’m trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside.”

The mother of three added, “I look around at everyone else and wonder if anyone is going through something like we are. Dumb little things don’t matter anymore. My family does. My faith does. We’ve got this because God’s got us. Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much. #livelikeriv.”

The Smiths and their team continue to honor late son River‘s life by giving back to those who helped the toddler in the hospital following his fatal drowning accident.

Supporters close to the country star launched a fundraiser to donate funds to the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Texas, where his youngest child was treated on June 6. A T-shirt was created through the singer’s Yee Yee apparel line as a tribute to the toddler.

“This shirt has a Yee Yee Excavator on it (Riv’s favorite thing to do was watch excavators scoop up dirt) and is red – Riv’s favorite color,” the description reads.

So far, funds from the shirt sales have been over $164,000.