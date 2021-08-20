Granger Smith and Wife Amber Welcome Son Maverick Beckham: 'So Many Emotions'

The couple chose the name Maverick Beckham as a way to honor their late son, River, who died at the age of 3 after an accidental drowning at their Texas home in June 2019

The newest member of the Smith family is here!

Granger and Amber Smith welcomed their fourth child together, son Maverick Beckham Smith, on Friday, Aug. 20, the proud dad announced the same day on Instagram.

"He's here! Wow…so many emotions," Granger wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Amber and their newborn son in the hospital.

"Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today," he added. "He and @amberemilysmith are doing great"

The couple decided on their newborn's moniker as a way to pay tribute to their son River Kelly, who died at the age of 3 after an accidental drowning at their Texas home in June 2019.

Granger, 41, and Amber, 39, are also parents to son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9.

Back in May, the country singer and his wife revealed the name of their baby on the way in a clip on their YouTube channel. In the video, the couple explained how the special name would honor their late son, River — but in its own unique way.

"I really wanted Riv to be in the name, whatever name we picked, I wanted Riv to be a part of that name. We went back and forth - should we do middle name Kelly? Or should we do middle name River?" Amber explained. "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Continuing, Amber said: "And Beckham, his middle name, essentially means 'home by the river.' So Maverick Beckham Smith is the newest Smith, coming with a vengeance, kicking like crazy!"

In June 2019, Granger shared the "unthinkable" news that their son River died "following a tragic accident" at their Texas home. The grieving parents will never know how he managed to enter into their fenced pool, which led to his accidental drowning but have since become advocates for children's safety around water.

In March 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their fourth child this summer. The road to parenthood wasn't an easy one, however. The Smiths turned to in vitro fertilization, as they had planned for River to be their last child and Amber had her tubes tied after he was born.

But things changed when the "Merica" singer realized he had "extra love to give as a father," and they learned IVF was a way around the fact that Amber's surgery was irreversible.

Tragedy struck again, though, when Amber miscarried with the first of the two viable embryos they produced via IVF. Thankfully, their second embryo stuck, and the couple told PEOPLE at the time that their family couldn't wait to meet their new addition.