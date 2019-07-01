Granger Smith's Wife Amber Says She Will 'Never Be the Same' After Son's Death: 'I Am Broken'

Image zoom Amber Smith and son River

Granger Smith‘s wife Amber is “missing [her] baby” — son River — “so much” following their loss of the 3-year-old early last month after his tragic death in a drowning accident at home.

On Monday, she shared a series of smiley photographs of herself and her youngest child, interspersed with a collection of inspirational quotes from the Bible like “The Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness” and “With His love, He will calm all your fears.”

“People keep saying, ‘You’re so strong’ ‘How are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed.’ I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same,” Amber captioned her heartbreaking post. “Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight.”

“I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles,” she addressed her followers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Amber Smith and son River Amber Smith/Instagram

Image zoom Granger Smith and son River Courtesy Smith Family

RELATED: Granger Smith Donates Over $200,000 to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Honor of Late Son River

Despite her pain, Amber wants others who are experiencing loss to know that they can get through it too, with the help and support of loved ones and by tapping into their own inner strength.

“You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos,” she wrote. “Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love. 💫”

“Be kind to those around you,” Amber advised. “Before you choose to judge or tear down, always try to encourage or lift people up. That person next to you, that car in front of you, that woman down the street, that man in your office, those kiddos in the store, you never know what kind of trials they are facing.”

“Thank you all again for sharing your stories of loss with me, for lifting my family up through prayers and encouragement. YOU are the reasons for my strength at times and I’m so grateful. ♥️”

Image zoom Granger Smith and family Granger Smith/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Granger Smith Reveals Final Special Moment He Shared with Son River That Suddenly Turned to Tragedy

Smith’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on June 6 that River’s tragic death was due to a drowning accident at home. That same day, the 39-year-old singer shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram, revealing “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.” River was laid to rest on June 11.

On June 23, Smith debuted a new tattoo while making his emotional return to the stage following his son’s death at the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago. The tattoo consists of the name “River” written in large black script across the country musician’s right forearm.

The “Backroad Song” crooner also showed off the tattoo on Tuesday while presenting a check for $218,791 to Dell Children’s Medical Center, where River received medical attention before his death.

“Let this be a small token of the gratitude that we’ve got for you guys,” Smith said of the donation.