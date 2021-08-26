The couple, whose 3-year-old son River Kelly died in a tragic drowning accident in 2019, discuss their experience working through grief in a new film from I Am Second

Granger and Amber Smith Share Journey to Discovering Purpose After Death of Son River in New Film

Granger and Amber Smith are opening up about their grieving journey, hoping to inspire others struggling to find purpose in the wake of tragedy.

PEOPLE has the first look at a new film from global storytelling organization I Am Second, in which the couple shares their story of discovering purpose following the loss of their son River Kelly, who died at the age of 3 after a tragic drowning accident in 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The emotional video, out Thursday, details the Smith family's experience of losing their son and how they found hope and strength amid a time of devastating grief, according to a press release.

"Suffering is inevitable in humanity," Granger, 41, says in a statement. "No one can escape it, no one can avoid it and not one person can be void of suffering."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The film also details a new joy in the family as the couple recently welcomed the addition of a baby boy after a long journey with in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage.

Amber — who also shares son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9 with her country music star husband — gave birth to son Maverick Beckham on Aug. 20. Being pregnant with her little boy was "one of the greatest definitions of grief and joy coexisting together," she says in a statement.

"We hope that others can see through our story that good can be revealed through tragedy," Amber, 39, adds.

Granger and Amber Smith Credit: I Am Second — Stanley Tongai

Back in May, the couple said in a video on their YouTube channel that they wanted their baby's name to be a tribute to River.

"I really wanted Riv to be in the name, whatever name we picked, I wanted Riv to be a part of that name. We went back and forth — should we do middle name Kelly? Or should we do middle name River?" Amber said in the clip. "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Amber explained at the time that Beckham "essentially means 'home by the river.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Joined by Pool-Safety Experts, Granger Smith Hopes to Save Kids from Drowning — a 'Silent Killer'

In March, the couple announced they were expecting their fourth child this summer. The road to parenthood wasn't an easy one, however. The Smiths turned to IVF, as they had planned for River to be their last child and Amber had her tubes tied after he was born.

But things changed when the "Merica" singer realized he had "extra love to give as a father," and they learned IVF was a way around the fact that Amber's surgery was irreversible.

Tragedy struck again, though, when Amber miscarried with the first of the two viable embryos they produced via IVF. Thankfully, their second embryo stuck, and the couple told PEOPLE at the time that their family couldn't wait to meet their new addition.