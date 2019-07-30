Granger Smith's Wife Calls Her Kids the 'Brightest Lights in the Dark' After Son River's Death

Granger Smith‘s wife Amber is spending time with their children after the death of their younger son River Kelly.

The couple’s 3-year-old tragically died last month in a drowning accident at home. That same day, the country singer, 39, shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram, revealing that “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.” River was laid to rest on June 11.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Amber shared two photos with River’s siblings: big brother Lincoln Monarch, 5, and sister London, 7. In the first picture, the kids pose for a selfie with their mom, while in the second snap, they each strike a happy pose.

Amber began her caption with a quote from the book Bronner by Sherri Burgess, before adding, “After dinner drive and walk to the lake.”

“The smiles on these faces are some of the brightest lights in the dark. ❤️,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Amber revealed that River’s organs had saved the life of two adults.

“His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram post about deciding to donate. “There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives.”

“We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults,” Amber continued. “A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love.”

“I’m so proud to be River’s mama and I’m so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible three years. I pray these two recipients live healthy, joy filled, full throttle lives just like Riv,” she added. “It was one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions we’ve ever made.”

In a tribute to her late son earlier this month, Amber noticed that many photos of River show the little boy surrounded by a glowing “light.”

“I couldn’t sleep last night so I was going through photos of River. I noticed so many with this light around him that I never really took notice of before,” she began in the caption of a photo gallery featuring her son.

“We always used to ask him what he wanted to be when he grew up. He never said a fireman, or police man or doctor. He always said ‘when I get bigger I reach the light,’ ” Amber continued.

Image zoom Amber Smith with son River Amber Smith/Instagram

Last month, Granger debuted a new tattoo while making his emotional return to the stage following his son’s death at the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago. The tattoo consists of the name “River” written in large black script across the country musician’s right forearm.

“I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love,” Granger wrote in an emotional Instagram post in June.

“We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv,” he added.